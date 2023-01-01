2015 Nissan NV200

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $13,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9630565

9630565 Stock #: A2902A

A2902A VIN: 3N6CM0KN1FK708055

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 366,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Convenience Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

