2015 Nissan NV200
SV
Location
The Padda Auto Sales
31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9630565
- Stock #: A2902A
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN1FK708055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 366,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HURRY IF YOU ARE LOOKINF FOR ONE OF THESE, GREAT CONDITON CARGO VAN, ALWAYS BEEN SERVICED ON TIME SINCE NEW. NOT VERY MANY AROUND AT THIS PRICE RANGE, WILL NOT LAST VERY LONG!!
Plus Documentation Service Fee of $799 + 12% Tax
Vehicle Features
