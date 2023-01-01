Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan NV200

366,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan NV200

2015 Nissan NV200

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan NV200

SV

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

  1. 1676658596
  2. 1676658596
  3. 1676658595
  4. 1676658596
  5. 1676658596
  6. 1676658597
  7. 1676658597
  8. 1676658596
  9. 1676658596
  10. 1676658596
  11. 1676658596
  12. 1676658596
  13. 1676658596
  14. 1676658596
  15. 1676658596
  16. 1676658595
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
366,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630565
  • Stock #: A2902A
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN1FK708055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 366,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HURRY IF YOU ARE LOOKINF FOR ONE OF THESE, GREAT CONDITON CARGO VAN, ALWAYS BEEN SERVICED  ON TIME SINCE NEW. NOT VERY MANY AROUND AT THIS PRICE RANGE, WILL NOT LAST VERY LONG!! 

Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

DL#30850

Plus Documentation Service Fee of $799 + 12% Tax

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Padda Auto Sales

2015 Nissan NV200 SV
 366,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Expre...
 310,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tundra 4...
 1,062 KM
$102,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Padda Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory