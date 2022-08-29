2015 Nissan Pathfinder

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 1 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9130696

9130696 Stock #: GV101654A

GV101654A VIN: 5N1AR2MMXFC704342

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,155 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 5.577 Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Reclining 3rd row seat Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 3rd row seats: bench Compressor: Not Available

