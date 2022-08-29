$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
110,155KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9130696
- Stock #: GV101654A
- VIN: 5N1AR2MMXFC704342
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GV101654A
- Mileage 110,155 KM
Vehicle Description
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 110,155 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.577 Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Reclining 3rd row seat
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3rd row seats: bench
Compressor: Not Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1