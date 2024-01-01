Menu
164,290 KM

SV SUNROOF, SXM RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

164,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT9FC814663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RT168559A
  • Mileage 164,290 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH


Experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and innovation with the 2015 Nissan Rogue SV. This versatile crossover SUV is designed to exceed your expectations and elevate your driving experience to new heights.


Key Features:


Sleek Design: The Rogue SV boasts a sleek and modern design that turns heads on the road. With its bold lines, distinctive grille, and stylish alloy wheels, you'll make a statement wherever you go.


Spacious Interior: Step inside the spacious and comfortable cabin of the Rogue SV. With ample legroom, adjustable seating, and thoughtful storage solutions, every journey becomes a comfortable adventure.


Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with Nissan's cutting-edge technology. The Rogue SV comes equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced safety features to enhance your driving confidence.


Efficient Performance: Enjoy a powerful and fuel-efficient ride with the 2015 Rogue SV. Its responsive engine and smooth handling make every drive enjoyable, while its fuel efficiency keeps you on the road for longer.


Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Navigate various road conditions with confidence. The Rogue SV's intelligent AWD system adapts to changing conditions, providing optimal traction and control for a safe and secure ride.


Cargo Versatility: Whether you're going on a road trip or running errands, the Rogue SV offers versatile cargo space. The flexible cargo area and split-folding rear seats make it easy to accommodate your belongings.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

