2015 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Seating Folding Rear Seat Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Trim Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Powertrain Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT

Additional Features Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 160 Amp Alternator Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Black door handles Rear centre armrest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Black rear step bumper Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Urethane Gear Shift Knob Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Radio w/Clock 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents 1450# Maximum Payload

