2015 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 6 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9636550

9636550 Stock #: AG1154

AG1154 VIN: 1C6RR7FT3FS709999

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,620 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.