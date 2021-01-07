2015 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Seating Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Heated Second Row Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES Step Bumper PERIMETER ALARM 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle HD shock absorbers Rear centre armrest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Outside temp gauge Centre Hub Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Front Cupholder Spray-in Bed Liner Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder LED brakelights Parkview Back-Up Camera Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Systems Monitor Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Full Carpet Floor Covering Regular Amplifier Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leather Door Trim Insert Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks RamBox Cargo Management System NOT AVAILABLE with low-volume paints. Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors, Audio and Pedals 117.3 L Fuel Tank Passenger Seat Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control 4150# Maximum Payload Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.