Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 3500

44,848 KM

Details Description Features

$62,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,299

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 3500

2015 RAM 3500

LONGHORN M/C 4WD - $533 B/W - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 3500

LONGHORN M/C 4WD - $533 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
Sale

$62,299

+ taxes & licensing

44,848KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6623903
  • Stock #: M517552AA
  • VIN: 3C63RRNL9FG669244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M517552AA
  • Mileage 44,848 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $30061 from its regular price of $92360. This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2015 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 44,848 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRNL9FG669244.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $532.96 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Heated Second Row Seats
Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Step Bumper
PERIMETER ALARM
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
HD shock absorbers
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Spray-in Bed Liner
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Systems Monitor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Regular Amplifier
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leather Door Trim Insert
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
RamBox Cargo Management System NOT AVAILABLE with low-volume paints.
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors, Audio and Pedals
117.3 L Fuel Tank
Passenger Seat
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs)
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
4150# Maximum Payload
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

2011 Hyundai Accent ...
 121,130 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 MA...
 213,579 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 3500 ST - ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory