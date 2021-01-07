WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $30061 from its regular price of $92360. This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2015 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 44,848 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRNL9FG669244.
Vehicle Features
Bucket Seats
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Heated Second Row Seats
Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Step Bumper
PERIMETER ALARM
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
HD shock absorbers
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Spray-in Bed Liner
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination