2015 Toyota 4Runner

136,643 KM

Details

$42,599

+ tax & licensing
$42,599

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2015 Toyota 4Runner

2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 - Bluetooth

2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 - Bluetooth

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$42,599

+ taxes & licensing

136,643KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10404573
  • Stock #: AB1740A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR4F5263042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,643 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Rugged off-roader meets versatile SUV in the Toyota 4Runner. This 2015 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2015 Toyota 4Runner is a midsize SUV that is versatile, well-appointed, and offers a comfortable ride on or off-road. It has a spacious interior as well as a large cargo area that can be expanded by folding down the back seats. Whether you need to take the kids to basketball practice, carpool to work, or want to take an off-road journey with your boat or camper in tow, the 4Runner is ready to take on anything you ask it to. The 4Runner received a fresh new design in 2014 and continues to keep its modern, yet agressive appearance. This SUV has 136,643 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Doors.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Seats
POWER DOORS

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

