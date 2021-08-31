Menu
2015 Toyota Prius

134,000 KM

$23,600

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

V Base - Bluetooth - $181 B/W

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Used
  • Listing ID: 7770018
  • Stock #: AH9252
  • VIN: JTDZN3EU8FJ032851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seats!

Compare at $24308 - Our Price is just $23600!

Toyota's famous Hybrid Synergy Drive makes the Prius V one of the most fuel-efficient utility vehicles on the market. This 2015 Toyota Prius V is for sale today in Abbotsford.

For 2015, the family-friendly Prius V, which stands for versatility, has updated front and rear styling, new interior fabric, and various tech updates. The Prius V is the biggest member of the Prius family and offers ample passenger seating plus a roomy cargo area that makes any family trip a pleasure. Not only is the V spacious and a pleasure to drive, it is also one of the most fuel-efficient family cars available.This wagon has 134,000 kms. It's classic silver metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 136HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seats, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $180.26 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $28121 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Fabric seat trim
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheels: 16" Aluminum Alloy w/Full Covers

