2015 Toyota Prius

$23,600 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7770018

7770018 Stock #: AH9252

AH9252 VIN: JTDZN3EU8FJ032851

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Seats Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Seating Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Rear View Camera Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Fabric seat trim Ignition disable Passenger door bin Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Anti-whiplash front head restraints Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Exterior parking camera rear Wheels: 16" Aluminum Alloy w/Full Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.