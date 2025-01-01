Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

126,859 KM

Details Features

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A

12106816

2015 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,859KM
VIN 5TFMU4FN6FX034458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA34458
  • Mileage 126,859 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport Premium Package

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

