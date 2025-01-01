$33,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Used
126,859KM
VIN 5TFMU4FN6FX034458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA34458
- Mileage 126,859 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRD Sport Premium Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2015 Toyota Tacoma