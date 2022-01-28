Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Tacoma

158,506 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

MSA Ford Sales

604-856-9000

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tacoma

LIMITED

Location

MSA Ford Sales

30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-856-9000

Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

158,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8185512
  • Stock #: UTF29172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices advertised are plus taxes and $680 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MSA Ford Sales

2018 RAM 1500 SPORT
 60,394 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat
 73,559 KM
$56,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota 4Runner ...
 44,372 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MSA Ford Sales

MSA Ford Sales

MSA Ford Sales

30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-856-XXXX

(click to show)

604-856-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory