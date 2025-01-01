Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Volvo S60

88,995 KM

Details

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volvo S60

T5 AWD A Premier Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12490765

2015 Volvo S60

T5 AWD A Premier Plus

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 12490765
  2. 12490765
  3. 12490765
  4. 12490765
  5. 12490765
  6. 12490765
  7. 12490765
Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,995KM
VIN YV1612TC5F2301668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ember Black
  • Interior Colour Soft Beige Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA01668
  • Mileage 88,995 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2006 MINI Cooper S Rallye Edition for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2006 MINI Cooper S Rallye Edition 129,743 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2013 BMW X1 xDrive28i 178,500 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Stinger GT Limited for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Kia Stinger GT Limited 184,310 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2015 Volvo S60