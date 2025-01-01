$17,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Volvo S60
T5 AWD A Premier Plus
2015 Volvo S60
T5 AWD A Premier Plus
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,995KM
VIN YV1612TC5F2301668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ember Black
- Interior Colour Soft Beige Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA01668
- Mileage 88,995 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2006 MINI Cooper S Rallye Edition 129,743 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X1 xDrive28i 178,500 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Stinger GT Limited 184,310 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2015 Volvo S60