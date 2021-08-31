2015 Volvo XC60

$25,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 2 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 111,268 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear Parking Sensors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Trip Computer SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Garage door transmitter Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Rear fog lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather shift knob Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Panic Alarm Power Tailgate Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Power adjustable rear head restraints Leather Seating Surfaces Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Manual passenger lumbar support Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SIRIUS Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM 12 Speakers harman/kardon® Speakers Emergency communication system: Volvo On Call Premium audio system: Volvo Sensus 18" Zephyrus Alloy Wheels Radio: Harman Kardon Premium Sound System

