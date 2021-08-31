Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth!
This XC60 is stable, secure and predictable, performing and behaving just like a stylish family SUV should. This 2015 Volvo XC60 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2015 Volvo XC60 crossover offers a stylish exterior design with a modern interior that's fit for a king. Best of all, those characteristic attributes disguise what is still a sensible vehicle with plenty of family-friendly space and features, complemented by top-notch crash test scores. High quality materials are found throughout this sporty CUV with an attention to detail. This SUV has 111,268 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Garage door transmitter
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Rear fog lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation
Navigation System
Panic Alarm
Power Tailgate
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Power adjustable rear head restraints
Leather Seating Surfaces
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual passenger lumbar support
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
12 Speakers
harman/kardon® Speakers
Emergency communication system: Volvo On Call
Premium audio system: Volvo Sensus
18" Zephyrus Alloy Wheels
Radio: Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
