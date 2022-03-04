$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2016 Acura MDX
Navigation - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
Used
- Listing ID: 8574344
- Stock #: AG1095
- VIN: 5FRYD4H49GB508046
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AG1095
- Mileage 0 KM
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Blending comfort, technology, and spirited handling into a three-row crossover is what the Acura MDX set out to do. This 2016 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of the MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, the MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in the luxurious Acura MDX. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our MDX's trim level is Navigation. This Acura MDX is an outstanding value. It comes standard with navigation, heated leather seats, Smart Slide second row seat, 50/50 split folding third seat, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, surround sound audio, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, a rearview camera, a power tailgate, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
