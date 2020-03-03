Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Acura TLX

Tech PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura TLX

Tech PKG

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

  1. 1583954954
  2. 1583954966
  3. 1583954969
  4. 1583954969
  5. 1583954966
  6. 1583954982
  7. 1583955037
  8. 1583955040
  9. 1583955042
  10. 1583955101
  11. 1583955097
  12. 1583955103
  13. 1583955156
  14. 1583955155
  15. 1583955150
  16. 1583955188
  17. 1583955204
  18. 1583955205
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4723494
  • Stock #: A2586
  • VIN: 19UUB1F50GA800436
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286. Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Padda Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Camry SE
 55,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 40,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Challenge...
 18,000 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-756-XXXX

(click to show)

604-756-3390

Send A Message