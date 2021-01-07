2016 BMW 5 Series

Vehicle Features

Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Cornering Lights graphic equalizer ashtray Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder 2.65 Axle Ratio Satellite radio pre-wire Hi-Fi Sound System Window Grid Diversity Antenna Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode 4 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 70 L Fuel Tank Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Audio Theft Deterrent Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets On-Board Navigation Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Streaming Audio 12 Speakers 105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic -inc: shift paddles Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.0L 6 Cyl VNT Variable Geometry Turbo -inc: variable geometry turbo technology w/common rail direct injection Regenerative 220 Amp Alternator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.