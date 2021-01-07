WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
Responsive and athletic are just a couple of ways to describe how this classic luxury sport sedan drives. This 2016 BMW 5 Series is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 5 Series has long been the classic sport sedan that offers both amazing performance as well as unbridled comfort. A combination of practical design, incredible style and impressive performance make this 2016 BMW 5 Series an outstanding choice for buyers. With a variety of styles and numerous options, everyone can drive the model they like. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Cornering Lights
graphic equalizer
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
2.65 Axle Ratio
Satellite radio pre-wire
Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination