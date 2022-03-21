2016 BMW 5 Series

$39,998 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 4 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8788190

8788190 Stock #: NK001718A

NK001718A VIN: WBAKP9C5XGG587502

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK001718A

Mileage 79,450 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Front Comfort Seats Nappa leather upholstery On-Board Navigation Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes REAR CAMERA ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Satellite radio pre-wire 16 Speakers Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Fog Lamps Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Navigation Park Assist HEADS UP DISPLAY Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Emergency communication system Auto-dimming door mirrors Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Mode Select Transmission Speed-Sensitive Wipers Blind Spot Detection Garage door transmitter: HomeLink High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Tuner w/RDS USB Integration with Bluetooth harman/kardon® Speakers Synthetic Leather harman/kardon® Sound System Wheels: 20" Lt/Aly Double-Spoke (Style 434M)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.