$39,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2016 BMW 5 Series
2016 BMW 5 Series
550i xDrive AWD - Cooled Seats - $270 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
79,450KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8788190
- Stock #: NK001718A
- VIN: WBAKP9C5XGG587502
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK001718A
- Mileage 79,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41198 - Our Price is just $39998!
This 2016 BMW 5 Series is a great handling mid size sedan that delivers on comfort and efficiency as well as performance. This 2016 BMW 5 Series is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2016 BMW 5 Series is not abandoning the performance aimed driving experiences, it is just adding something new to it. A refined luxury car with excellent on-road dynamics with ultimate comfort and cutting edge technology. With predicted low running costs, BMW has created a strong and durable sedan that will not fail you regardless of the road conditions. This sedan has 79,450 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 445HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 5 Series's trim level is 550i xDrive AWD. Take it all the way up to the 550i trim for heated and cooled leather seats, a heads up display, lane departure warning, a power liftgate, incredible trim, and dynamic drive control. Additional features include a sunroof, driver side memory, aluminum wheels, automatic climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lamps, BMW Assist with blind spot detection and parking sensors, navigation, CD/MP3 stereo with 12 speakers, USB port, auxiliary input, a rear camera, and Bluetooth connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $269.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $49013 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Front Comfort Seats
Nappa leather upholstery
On-Board Navigation
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Satellite radio pre-wire
16 Speakers
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
COOLED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Fog Lamps
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Navigation
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Tuner w/RDS
USB Integration with Bluetooth
harman/kardon® Speakers
Synthetic Leather
harman/kardon® Sound System
Wheels: 20" Lt/Aly Double-Spoke (Style 434M)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1