2016 BMW 6 Series

35,000 KM

Details Description

ALPINA B6 xDrive AWD Gran Coupe

ALPINA B6 xDrive AWD Gran Coupe

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

35,000KM
  • Listing ID: 9613330
  • VIN: WBA6D6C57GG388187

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage! This 2016 BMW 6 Series is the only luxury car that offers such phenomenal power, a sumptuous cabin, and a plethora of advanced technology. This 2016 BMW 6 Series is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This elegant BMW 6 Series returns for 2016, bigger and better than ever before. This 6 Series is BMWs most exclusive offering, embodying the spirit of elegant grand touring in a most modern fashion. With a refreshed look and the same well known on road capabilities, this BMW 6 Series has cemented itself as the king among large luxury performance vehicles.This low mileage sedan has just 35,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 600HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our 6 Series's trim level is ALPINA B6 xDrive AWD Gran Coupe. Tuned by ALPINA, BMW's go to aftermarket tuning specialist, this 6 Series ALPINA B6 xDrive AWD Gran Coupe is much more than just a standard 6 Series Gran Coupe. On top of a fun list of incredible performance enhancements, luxury features pile on with heated and cooled leather seats with memory, a heads up display, heated multifunction steering wheel, dynamic cruise control with braking function, DVD/MP3 stereo with hard disc drive and USB port, Bluetooth connectivity, BMW Assist with blind spot detection and lane departure warning, navigation system, iDrive with LCD display, aluminum wheels, automatic climate control with solar and fogging sensor, LED fog lights, front and rear park assist, and keyless entry with Comfort Access. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

