$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2016 BMW X1
2016 BMW X1
xDrive28i - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
151,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10495875
- Stock #: AB1798A
- VIN: WBXHT3C37G5F65754
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1798A
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This BMW X1 checks all the right boxes with ample cargo room, thrilling driving dynamics, and a ton of incredible features. This 2016 BMW X1 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The smallest and most stylish crossover by BMW, the X1, is back this year and offering more of what you love. Ample cargo space, excellent passenger seating, and a gutsy powerplant that will pull you out of any situation. This BMW X1 is slowly taking over the small vehicle segment with its incredible feature list and elegant yet playful personality.This SUV has 151,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our X1's trim level is xDrive28i. Relax in style and comfort in the 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i with 8 way adjustable heated front seats. That luxury continues with a heads up display, a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, a power liftgate, climate control, parking sensors, and lane departure warning. Infotainment is ready to enhance every drive with navigation, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, and a rear camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Synthetic Leather
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1