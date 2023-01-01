2016 BMW X1

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10495875

10495875 Stock #: AB1798A

AB1798A VIN: WBXHT3C37G5F65754

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1798A

Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Interior Steering Wheel Controls Remote Keyless Entry Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Sunroof Power Liftgate Fog Lamps Additional Features Park Assist HEADS UP DISPLAY Synthetic Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.