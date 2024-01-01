$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X1
xDrive28i LOW KILOMETERS AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9648
- Mileage 70,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i: Where Luxury Meets Performance!
Get ready to elevate your driving experience with the dynamic 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i. This compact luxury SUV combines sleek design, advanced technology, and exhilarating performance for an unforgettable journey every time you hit the road.
Step into the lap of luxury with the X1 xDrive28i's premium interior, featuring high-quality materials and refined craftsmanship throughout. Sink into the comfort of the plush leather seats as you enjoy the spacious cabin designed to cater to your every need.
Stay connected and entertained on the go with BMW's innovative technology features. The intuitive iDrive infotainment system puts control at your fingertips, while the available navigation system ensures you always stay on the right path. Plus, with seamless smartphone integration, you can access your favorite apps and music with ease.
Experience thrilling performance with the X1 xDrive28i's turbocharged engine and responsive handling. Whether you're cruising through city streets or tackling winding mountain roads, this SUV delivers a dynamic driving experience that's sure to impress.
Drive with confidence knowing that the X1 xDrive28i is equipped with advanced safety features to help keep you and your passengers protected on every journey. From its sturdy construction to its suite of driver-assist technologies, BMW prioritizes your safety without compromising on performance.
Don't settle for ordinary. Elevate your driving experience with the 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i. Visit your local BMW dealership today to test drive this exceptional SUV and experience luxury in motion.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
