2016 BMW X5
M AWD 4dr - $256.93 /Wk
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$57,995
- Listing ID: 10216332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B5944A
- Mileage 95,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Camera
This 2016 BMW X5 M is a luxurious and physics defying SUV that will outrun most sports cars out there. This 2016 BMW X5 M is for sale today in Abbotsford.
When has an SUV outperformed a typical sports car? More often than not we see these amazingly fast SUVs that have unparalleled power and handling but when speaking of the 2016 BMW X5 M, we have a whole new class that is all of its own. This luxurious SUV that has a plush yet sporty interior boasts an engine that produces well over 500 HP, and when under stress handles just as well if not better than a track car. Unmatched and unrivaled, this 2016 BMW X5 M is the real deal when it comes to sports SUVs. This SUV has 95,022 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 567HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our X5 M's trim level is AWD 4dr. This X5 M takes performance to new heights with M sport seats, a 16 speaker 600W stereo with auxiliary and USB, and a ton of performance enhancements. This X5 is kitted out for real luxury with a sunroof, a heads up display, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled Dakota leather seats, a power liftgate, driver memory, dual zone automatic climate control, front and rear park assist, blind spot detection, backup camera, aluminum wheels, steerable headlights, fog lights, navigation, steering wheel controls, nine-speaker stereo, wifi, USB and auxiliary inputs, a CD player, and Bluetooth.
Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o
