For an SUV adept to most urban environments, this BMW X5 is exceptionally capable when off road. This 2016 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. 

While the 2016 BMW X5 is seen as a versatile SUV with excellent off-road capability, it never compromises on style or comfort. Warm tones in the cabin invite you inside the spacious interior providing supreme comfort and safety at all times. Precise handling and driving dynamics resemble that of a performance sedan, ensuring a fun and fulfilling ride no matter the destination. This low mileage SUV has just 70,001 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. 

Our X5s trim level is xDrive35i. This X5 is kitted out for real luxury with a sunroof, a heads up display, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled Dakota leather seats, a power liftgate, driver memory, dual zone automatic climate control, front and rear park assist, blind spot detection, backup camera, aluminum wheels, steerable headlights, fog lights, navigation, steering wheel controls, nine-speaker stereo, wifi, USB and auxiliary inputs, a CD player, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats.

2016 BMW X5

70,001 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,001KM
VIN 5UXKR0C54G0U48885

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB2071A
  • Mileage 70,001 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2016 BMW X5