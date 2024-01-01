$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X5
xDrive35i - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2016 BMW X5
xDrive35i - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,001KM
VIN 5UXKR0C54G0U48885
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2071A
- Mileage 70,001 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
For an SUV adept to most urban environments, this BMW X5 is exceptionally capable when off road. This 2016 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
While the 2016 BMW X5 is seen as a versatile SUV with excellent off-road capability, it never compromises on style or comfort. Warm tones in the cabin invite you inside the spacious interior providing supreme comfort and safety at all times. Precise handling and driving dynamics resemble that of a performance sedan, ensuring a fun and fulfilling ride no matter the destination. This low mileage SUV has just 70,001 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X5's trim level is xDrive35i. This X5 is kitted out for real luxury with a sunroof, a heads up display, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled Dakota leather seats, a power liftgate, driver memory, dual zone automatic climate control, front and rear park assist, blind spot detection, backup camera, aluminum wheels, steerable headlights, fog lights, navigation, steering wheel controls, nine-speaker stereo, wifi, USB and auxiliary inputs, a CD player, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2016 BMW X5