$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac ATS
-V Base
2016 Cadillac ATS
-V Base
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE1759
- Mileage 96,687 KM
Vehicle Description
The nimble handling of the ATS-V celebrates where you've been while its sophisticated nature hints at where you're going. This 2016 Cadillac ATS-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Cadillac ATS-V is a remarkable car, coming straight out of the gate with a thrilling powertrain standing toe-to-toe with the best luxury sports cars Germany has to offer. This ATS-V provides you with the right mix of performance and cradles you in pure comfort. Every design element serves a deliberate, functional, and aesthetic purpose. Innovations in everything from aerodynamics to quality materials result in an intimidating sum of its parts, both on the street and on the track. This sedan has 96,687 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 464HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161