2016 Chevrolet Colorado

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 5 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7775631

7775631 Stock #: NT059333A

NT059333A VIN: 1GCGTCE33G1103069

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cyber Gray Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 118,518 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Rear Step Bumper Panic Alarm rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim USB Passenger door bin Radio data system Emergency communication system 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Chevrolet MyLink Exterior parking camera rear 6-Speaker Audio System Feature Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Chevrolet MyLink Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink Primary LCD size: 8.0" Wheels: 17" x 8" Blade Silver Metallic Cast Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.