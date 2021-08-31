Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

118,518 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

LT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

LT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,518KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7775631
  • Stock #: NT059333A
  • VIN: 1GCGTCE33G1103069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Chevrolet Mylink, SiriusXM, USB, Cruise Control!

Driving down the highway or in town, the Colorado easily out performs its rivals. This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 118,518 kms. It's cyber gray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Colorado's trim level is LT. The Colorado LT is an upgrade over the base Colorado WT and includes feature like Chevrolet MyLink Radio with an 8 inch colour touch-screen, USB ports to charge your electronic devices, Sirius XM radio, bluetooth streaming, aluminum wheels, electronic cruise control, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Onstar plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Chevrolet Mylink, Siriusxm, Usb, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Step Bumper
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
USB
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Chevrolet MyLink
Exterior parking camera rear
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster
SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Chevrolet MyLink
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
Primary LCD size: 8.0"
Wheels: 17" x 8" Blade Silver Metallic Cast Alloy

