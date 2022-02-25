Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

105,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8326863
  Stock #: M867296A
  VIN: 3GNCJPSB3GL135186

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M867296A
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax has a raised ride height that gives you excellent outward visibility and great fuel economy. This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax offers technologies that are designed to simplify your everyday life.This SUV has 105,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Trax's trim level is LT. This 2016 Trax LT is a step above the base LS trim and comes with some fantastic features. These features include Chevy MyLink with a 7 inch touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, aluminum wheels, air conditioning, a remote vehicle start system, cruise control and it even has a rear vision camera to help you back out of a tight parking spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Mylink, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Mylink

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

