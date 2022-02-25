$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
105,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8326863
- Stock #: M867296A
- VIN: 3GNCJPSB3GL135186
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax has a raised ride height that gives you excellent outward visibility and great fuel economy. This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax offers technologies that are designed to simplify your everyday life.This SUV has 105,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. This 2016 Trax LT is a step above the base LS trim and comes with some fantastic features. These features include Chevy MyLink with a 7 inch touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, aluminum wheels, air conditioning, a remote vehicle start system, cruise control and it even has a rear vision camera to help you back out of a tight parking spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Mylink, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Mylink
