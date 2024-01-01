Menu
LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING

Experience Driving Excellence with the 2016 Chrysler 200 S!

Get ready to elevate your driving experience with the sleek and stylish 2016 Chrysler 200 S. Combining performance, comfort, and cutting-edge technology, this sedan is designed to impress every time you hit the road.

Key Features:

Dynamic Performance: Powered by a potent engine, the Chrysler 200 S delivers exhilarating performance and responsive handling, ensuring an engaging driving experience on every journey.

Striking Design: Make a statement with the bold and sophisticated design of the Chrysler 200 S. From its sleek profile to its distinctive grille and LED lighting, this sedan commands attention wherever it goes.

Premium Interior: Step inside the luxurious cabin of the Chrysler 200 S and discover a world of comfort and convenience. With premium materials, supportive seats, and advanced features, every drive feels like a first-class experience.

Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest in Chryslers technology suite. From the intuitive touchscreen display to available features like navigation, smartphone integration, and premium audio, the Chrysler 200 S keeps you connected and in control.

Enhanced Safety: Drive with confidence knowing that the Chrysler 200 S is equipped with advanced safety features to help protect you and your passengers. With features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning, you can navigate with peace of mind.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2016 Chrysler 200

60,473 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200

NO ACCIDENTS!!

2016 Chrysler 200

NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCCBG5GN176527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9646
  • Mileage 60,473 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING


Experience Driving Excellence with the 2016 Chrysler 200 S!


Get ready to elevate your driving experience with the sleek and stylish 2016 Chrysler 200 S. Combining performance, comfort, and cutting-edge technology, this sedan is designed to impress every time you hit the road.


Key Features:


Dynamic Performance: Powered by a potent engine, the Chrysler 200 S delivers exhilarating performance and responsive handling, ensuring an engaging driving experience on every journey.


Striking Design: Make a statement with the bold and sophisticated design of the Chrysler 200 S. From its sleek profile to its distinctive grille and LED lighting, this sedan commands attention wherever it goes.


Premium Interior: Step inside the luxurious cabin of the Chrysler 200 S and discover a world of comfort and convenience. With premium materials, supportive seats, and advanced features, every drive feels like a first-class experience.


Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest in Chrysler's technology suite. From the intuitive touchscreen display to available features like navigation, smartphone integration, and premium audio, the Chrysler 200 S keeps you connected and in control.


Enhanced Safety: Drive with confidence knowing that the Chrysler 200 S is equipped with advanced safety features to help protect you and your passengers. With features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning, you can navigate with peace of mind.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Chrysler 200