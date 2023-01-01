$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200
S - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
98,104KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9593824
- Stock #: N225619A
- VIN: 1C3CCCBG6GN184149
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,104 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The Chrysler 200 is a stylish, comfortable, and appealing sedan, according to the Car Connection. This 2016 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 98,104 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 200's trim level is S. The Chrysler 200 S is one of the most popular trims available and includes some excellent features that the lower Limited trim can't match. Highlight features are larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a sport tuned suspension, leather-faced seats w/mesh cloth inserts and heated front seats. This 200 S also comes with Uconnect multimedia featuring a 5 inch touchscreen, bluetooth for your smart phone and an advanced stability control system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Seat, Touch Screen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCBG6GN184149.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
POWER SEAT
Bluetooth
Touch Screen
