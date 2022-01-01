2016 Chrysler 300

$26,499 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 8 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8115616

8115616 Stock #: AH9284

AH9284 VIN: 2C3CCABG7GH320625

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gloss Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AH9284

Mileage 105,812 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter 8.4" Touchscreen Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 10 Speakers Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Quick Order Package 22G SiriusXM Nappa Leather-Faced Sport Seats Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Hyper Black Aluminum Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free

