2016 Chrysler 300

105,812 KM

Details Description Features

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2016 Chrysler 300

2016 Chrysler 300

S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $179 B/W

2016 Chrysler 300

S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $179 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

105,812KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8115616
  • Stock #: AH9284
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG7GH320625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9284
  • Mileage 105,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start!

Compare at $27294 - Our Price is just $26499!

This Chrysler 300 combines classic North American style and a powerful engine with the latest safety and entertainment technology. This 2016 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 105,812 kms. It's gloss black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 300's trim level is S. This 300S is a sporty, luxurious sedan that makes a bold statement. It comes with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, BeatsAudio 10-speaker premium sound, leather seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, sport mode with paddle shifters, a sporty appearance package with aluminum wheels, sport suspension, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCABG7GH320625.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $178.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $32472 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
8.4" Touchscreen
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
10 Speakers
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Quick Order Package 22G
SiriusXM
Nappa Leather-Faced Sport Seats
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Hyper Black Aluminum
Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free

