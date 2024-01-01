$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,415KM
VIN 2C4RC1CG6GR212415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,415 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The Chrysler Town and Country has long appealed to families and empty nesters seeking a practical vehicle with a dash of luxury inside and out, says Edmunds. This 2016 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 98,415 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Town & Country's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim makes this minivan an excellent value. It comes standard with Stow 'n Go seating, a touch screen radio with an aux jack and SiriusXM, 6-speaker audio, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, power sliding doors, a power liftgate, a universal garage door opener, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1CG6GR212415.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2016 Chrysler Town & Country