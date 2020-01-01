2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Spoiler Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Power Tailgate 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Garage door transmitter Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints DVD-Audio Front Anti-Roll Bar Quick Order Package 29J 3.16 Axle Ratio Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest 3rd row seats: split-bench Leather-Faced Bucket Seats Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available SiriusXM 6.5" Touchscreen Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum Radio: 430 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.