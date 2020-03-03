30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
+ taxes & licensing
BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SATELLITE RADIO, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR DISTANCE SENSORS, DUAL A/C, SUNROOF, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PROXIMITY ENTRY, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, LEATHER INTERIOR.
So you're thinking about the 2016 Dodge Challenger, eh? Here's what you need to know first and foremost: It's awesome. It may not be the most hyped American muscle coupe this year and it's certainly not the most agile. And yet, from the surprisingly stout base V6 all the way up to the nuclear option (otherwise known as the 707 hp Hellcat), the Challenger is a modern classic.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership. All our certified pre-owned vehicles come complete with vehicle safety reports and Car Proof history reports. Check out our ever-changing inventory at www.abbotsfordchrysler.com *All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $99.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable).
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1