2016 Dodge Dart
AERO - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
70,013KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9418390
- Stock #: N314786A
- VIN: 1C3CDFDH7GD578561
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
A compact car doesn't need to be a penalty box. Not only does this Dodge Dart have a unique style, but it has a comfortable, well-appointed interior. This 2016 Dodge Dart is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without comprimise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefites uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This sedan has 70,013 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Dart's trim level is Aero. This Dart Aero comes with features to make it extremely fuel efficient. Features include aero bodywork, an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, six-speaker audio, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, air conditioning, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, LED racetrack taillights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFDH7GD578561.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
