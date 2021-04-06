$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6860139

6860139 Stock #: M563727A

M563727A VIN: 2C4RDGDG1GR140893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Roof Rack Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Chrome bodyside mouldings Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort Air filtration Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 6049# Gvwr Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control 75 L Fuel Tank Passenger Seat Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Leather Gear Shifter Material

