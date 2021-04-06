WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today in Abbotsford.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 95,000 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Base. The CVP trim makes this practical minivan an outstanding value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, second-row bench seat and third-row Stow 'n Go split-folding seats, and more! To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG1GR140893.
Vehicle Features
Roof Rack
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
TOURING SUSPENSION
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Engine Oil Cooler
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster