Listing ID: 6866352

Stock #: MP248409A

VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR118258

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # MP248409A

Mileage 88,977 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER WINDOW GROUP Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Leather-wrapped steering wheel Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Remote USB Port UConnect Hands-Free Group 17" x 6.5" steel wheels 17" wheel covers 3.16 Axle Ratio Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest 3rd row seats: split-bench Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Remote USB Port - Charge Only Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Single DVD Entertainment Group 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Garmin Navigation Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD Bluetooth® Streaming Audio Radio: 430N 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV

