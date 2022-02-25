$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 6 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8416908

8416908 Stock #: AB1528

AB1528 VIN: 2C4RDGDGXGR371713

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1528

Mileage 87,685 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.