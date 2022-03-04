$19,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Canada Value Package - $135 B/W
113,252KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8562149
- Stock #: AH9329A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR153542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $20598 - Our Price is just $19998!
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 113,252 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this practical minivan an outstanding value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, second-row bench seat and third-row Stow 'n Go split-folding seats, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG0GR153542.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24505 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.16 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
17" wheel covers
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Cloth Bucket Seats
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
17" x 6.5" steel wheels
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
3rd row seats: split-bench
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
