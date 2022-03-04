$19,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 2 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8562149

Stock #: AH9329A

VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR153542

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,252 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.16 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper 17" wheel covers Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Anti-whiplash front head restraints 17" x 6.5" steel wheels Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest 3rd row seats: split-bench Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt

