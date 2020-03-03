Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad *ACCIDENT FREE* *LOCALLY DRIVEN*

2016 Dodge Journey

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,727KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4780581
  • Stock #: K599640A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCGG0GT155622
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SATELLITE RADIO, DUAL A/C, SUNROOF, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PROXIMITY ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, THIRD ROW SEATS, LEATHER W/CLOTH INSERT.



Are you looking for an affordable crossover that has three rows of seats? The 2016 Dodge Journey could be what you want. It's family-friendly, and its modest size makes parking a cinch.



Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you dont find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and well do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/ *All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $99.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable).



Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

