2016 Dodge Ram

$29,888 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 3 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9205150

9205150 Stock #: B6541A

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # B6541A

Mileage 163,357 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.