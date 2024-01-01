Menu
Clean History - No Accidents 3.5L V6 Engine Automatic Transmission AWD Leather Interior Heated Seats Cooled Seats Back-Up Camera with Parking Assistance Memory Seats Wireless Bluetooth Parking Sensors A/C Cruise Control Power Accessories Upgraded Wheels + much, much, more! The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2016 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and its a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 149,273 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our Edges trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory drivers seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K8XGBB08214. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers.

2016 Ford Edge

149,273 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge

Titanium Leather, Rear Cam, Cooled Seats

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium Leather, Rear Cam, Cooled Seats

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,273KM
VIN 2FMPK4K8XGBB08214

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,273 KM

Clean History - No Accidents

3.5L V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission

AWD
Leather Interior
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Back-Up Camera with Parking Assistance
Memory Seats
Wireless Bluetooth
Parking Sensors
A/C
Cruise Control
Power Accessories
Upgraded Wheels
+ much, much, more!


The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2016 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 149,273 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K8XGBB08214.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Rear View Camera

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2016 Ford Edge