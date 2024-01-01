$22,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
Titanium Leather, Rear Cam, Cooled Seats
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,273 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean History - No Accidents
3.5L V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission
AWD
Leather Interior
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Back-Up Camera with Parking Assistance
Memory Seats
Wireless Bluetooth
Parking Sensors
A/C
Cruise Control
Power Accessories
Upgraded Wheels
+ much, much, more!
The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2016 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 149,273 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K8XGBB08214.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Safety
6043811161