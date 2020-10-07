2016 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Suspension Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder digital signal processor Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Regular Amplifier Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEYPAD 3.39 Axle Ratio Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 68.1 L Fuel Tank Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag GVWR: TBD 175 Amp Alternator Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

