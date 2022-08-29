$27,998+ tax & licensing
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT - Bluetooth - SYNC - $189 B/W
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
137,634KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9036256
- Stock #: AH9365A
- VIN: 1FM5K8D86GGA39607
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,634 KM
Compare at $28838 - Our Price is just $27998!
The Ford Explorer continues to be one of the best values in Canada for a mid-size SUV. This 2016 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2016 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 137,634 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim offers a lot of nice features while still being an excellent value. It comes with Ford's famous SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automaic climate control with rear auxiliary control, push-button start, remote start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a backup camera, LED headlights and taillights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Rear View Camera, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D86GGA39607.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $34309 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.65 Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Sync
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC w/MyFord Touch
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable
Wheels: 18" 5-spoke Aluminum Painted
Appearance: digital/analog
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1