2016 Ford Explorer

$27,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 6 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9036256

9036256 Stock #: AH9365A

AH9365A VIN: 1FM5K8D86GGA39607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 137,634 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Automatic climate control Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 3.65 Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 9 SPEAKERS Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Sync Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers 3rd row seats: split-bench AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats Exterior parking camera rear SYNC w/MyFord Touch Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable Wheels: 18" 5-spoke Aluminum Painted Appearance: digital/analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.