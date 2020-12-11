Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

47,218 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

MSA Ford Sales

604-856-9000

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

MSA Ford Sales

30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-856-9000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6344804
  • Stock #: UTG26327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 47,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices advertised are plus taxes and $480 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 TI-VCT FFV (STD)
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul/sport mode (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MSA Ford Sales

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 100,310 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge Titan...
 78,811 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 64,095 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MSA Ford Sales

MSA Ford Sales

MSA Ford Sales

30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-856-XXXX

(click to show)

604-856-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory