$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 0 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8532074

8532074 Stock #: BA7394A

BA7394A VIN: 1FTEW1EP8GKF58452

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BA7394A

Mileage 103,040 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.