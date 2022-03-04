$34,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat Leather, Navi, Pano Roof
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$34,995
- Listing ID: 8532074
- Stock #: BA7394A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP8GKF58452
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BA7394A
- Mileage 103,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth. Rear View Camera, SYNC, WiFi 4G, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Better fuel economy, better handling and a higher payload capacity is the result of dedicated engineers always trying to improve the legendary Ford F-150. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 103,040 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP8GKF58452. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $250.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
