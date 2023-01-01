$CALL+ tax & licensing
MSA Ford Sales
604-856-9000
2016 Ford F-350
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
MSA Ford Sales
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-856-9000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
185,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9563062
- Stock #: UTG89804
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 185,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Prices advertised are plus taxes and $680 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Mirror(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
MSA Ford Sales
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1