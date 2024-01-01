$13,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA18107
- Mileage 187,283 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Honda Civic EX is the perfect blend of style, performance, and technology, designed to elevate your driving experience. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this sedan offers impressive fuel economy while delivering a smooth and responsive ride. With features like a 7-inch display screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Honda Sensing® safety technologies, the Civic EX keeps you connected and secure on every journey. Its sleek design, comfortable interior, and exceptional reliability make this 2016 Honda Civic EX a smart choice for anyone looking for a car that stands the test of time. Don't miss out—schedule a test drive today! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! List Price subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-857-2657