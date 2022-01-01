+ taxes & licensing
Rebuilt Status, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices! Compare at $20888 - is just $17888! Rebuilt Status - Fully Inspected Trade-in, Runs Great Leather Seats Sunroof Back-Up Camera Heated Seats Bluetooth Canada's best selling car since 1998, the new 2016 Honda Civic Sedan redefines the compact segment. This 2016 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic sedan has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty model that has some of the best steering, handling, and driving dynamics in the segment. This sedan has 145,725 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX. This Civic EX gives you a long list of luxurious and hi-tech features that includes dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth with wi-fi tethering, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power moonroof, heated front seats plus a stylish rear spoiler. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
