2016 Honda CR-V

$23,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 7 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10284855

10284855 Stock #: 23UEBA02286

23UEBA02286 VIN: 2HKRM4H54GH102286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black Fabric

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UEBA02286

Mileage 141,747 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.