2016 Honda CR-V

141,747 KM

Details

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

2016 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

141,747KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10284855
  • Stock #: 23UEBA02286
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H54GH102286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UEBA02286
  • Mileage 141,747 KM

Vehicle Description

"Elevate your journeys with the 2016 Honda CR-V EX AWD. Crafted for adventure and comfort, this SUV blends versatile performance with refined style. Unleash the power of all-wheel drive as you navigate various terrains with confidence, while the EX trim spoils you with premium features and technology. From its spacious interior to the dynamic design, the 2016 Honda CR-V EX AWD is your gateway to seamless exploration, making every drive an exhilarating experience." At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory