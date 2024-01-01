$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9689A
- Mileage 152,524 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of practicality, reliability, and modern features with the 2016 Honda CR-V SE. This compact SUV is designed to meet the demands of your busy lifestyle, offering ample space, advanced technology, and a smooth driving experience.
Key Features:
Efficient Performance: Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 185 horsepower, delivering a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency.
All-Wheel Drive: Available AWD system ensures confident handling and enhanced traction in various driving conditions.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and roomy cabin with seating for five, easy-fold 60/40 split rear seats, and a generous cargo area for all your gear.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink®, USB audio interface, and available HondaLink® for seamless smartphone integration.
Safety First: Drive with confidence thanks to Hondas renowned safety features, including a rearview camera, Vehicle Stability Assist with traction control, and multiple airbags.
Why Choose the 2016 Honda CR-V SE?
Proven Reliability: Hondas reputation for durability and dependability ensures your CR-V will be a long-lasting companion.
Versatile Functionality: Perfect for daily commutes, family outings, and weekend adventures, the CR-V adapts to your lifestyle.
Exceptional Value: Offering advanced features and a comfortable ride at an affordable price, the CR-V SE provides great value for your investment.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
