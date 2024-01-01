$22,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA01261
- Mileage 144,329 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style, versatility, and luxury with this 2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD! As the top trim in the lineup, the Touring sets itself apart with premium features like leather-trimmed seats, a power liftgate, and an advanced navigation system. Enjoy the confidence of Honda's renowned AWD system, ideal for tackling any road condition. Safety is top-notch with Honda Sensing, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. With its spacious interior, excellent fuel efficiency, and bold exterior design, this CR-V Touring is a true standout. Come see it in person and take it for a test drive today! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643
