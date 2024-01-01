Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of style, versatility, and luxury with this 2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD! As the top trim in the lineup, the Touring sets itself apart with premium features like leather-trimmed seats, a power liftgate, and an advanced navigation system. Enjoy the confidence of Hondas renowned AWD system, ideal for tackling any road condition. Safety is top-notch with Honda Sensing, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. With its spacious interior, excellent fuel efficiency, and bold exterior design, this CR-V Touring is a true standout. Come see it in person and take it for a test drive today! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2016 Honda CR-V

144,329 KM

Details Description

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
11929874

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,329KM
VIN 5J6RM4H99GL801261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA01261
  • Mileage 144,329 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style, versatility, and luxury with this 2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD! As the top trim in the lineup, the Touring sets itself apart with premium features like leather-trimmed seats, a power liftgate, and an advanced navigation system. Enjoy the confidence of Honda's renowned AWD system, ideal for tackling any road condition. Safety is top-notch with Honda Sensing, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. With its spacious interior, excellent fuel efficiency, and bold exterior design, this CR-V Touring is a true standout. Come see it in person and take it for a test drive today! At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota 4Runner 135,759 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 67,917 KM $40,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate 51,017 KM $41,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V