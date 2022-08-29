$28,998+ tax & licensing
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring - Leather Seats - Navigation - $196 B/W
91,779KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9096289
- Stock #: STK804155
- VIN: 5J6RM4H93GL804155
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,779 KM
Compare at $29868 - Our Price is just $28998!
The 2016 Honda CR-V is one of the roomiest, most functional small SUVs with responsive handling, roomy seats, standard safety features, and good fuel economy. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 91,779 kms. It's obsidian blue pearl in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. When only the best will do, the Touring trim is the ultimate CR-V with premium features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, navigation, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, power tailgate, memory seats, and many other safety and luxury features. The Touring includes all of the EX-L features including 7 speaker audio, leather seats, SiriusXM, power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and LED daytime running lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, All-wheel Drive, 18 Aluminum Wheels, Collision Mitigation Breaking, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.24 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $35534 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
All-Wheel Drive
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.048 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
18" aluminum wheels
18" aluminum alloy wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
7 Speakers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Lane departure warning system
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD/SiriusXM w/Nav
Collision Mitigation Breaking
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1