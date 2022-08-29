2016 Honda CR-V

$28,998 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 7 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9096289

9096289 Stock #: STK804155

STK804155 VIN: 5J6RM4H93GL804155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,779 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Lane Departure Warning Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar All-Wheel Drive Speed-Sensing Steering 5.048 Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights 18" aluminum wheels 18" aluminum alloy wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player 7 Speakers Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Navigation Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Lane departure warning system Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM Radio: Display Audio AM/FM/CD/SiriusXM w/Nav Collision Mitigation Breaking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.