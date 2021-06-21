Menu
2016 Honda Fit

62,934 KM

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

EX-L Navi - Navigation - Sunroof

EX-L Navi - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

62,934KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7418951
  • Stock #: MI250797A
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H87GM102209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,934 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!

Super efficient and extremely capable, this Honda Fit is a small hatchback with a big personality. This 2016 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

You could say that the Fit is synonymous with fun. It's fun to drive, full of fun tech features, and has room for fun when you're riding with four of your friends. Plus, it's even fun to park. All those small spots will suddenly feel bigger. Add in Honda-tuned handling and this is a ride you'll want to share. Plus, with impressive fuel economy ratings and Honda's legendary safety features, the Fit has a good head on its shoulders. This hatchback has 62,934 kms. It's charcoal in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Fit's trim level is EX-L Navi. The top of the line EX-L Navi is fully loaded with features you would expect in a luxury car including automatic climate control, navigation, HD Radio, heated leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, push button start, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, LaneWatch blind spot monitoring, a power moonroof, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation
Navigation System
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

